Gwinnett County’s COVID-19 case total is gradually rising toward 1,500 cases, but has not quite hit that mark yet, according to figures reported by the state Saturday night.
As of 7 p.m. Saturday, there have been a total of 1,460 cases reported in the county so far. There have been two new deaths reported in Gwinnett since Tuesday night, leaving the county’s death toll at 46. In all, Gwinnett’s coronavirus case total has risen by 222 cases since Tuesday night.
Seventy-eight of those cases were reported in a 24-hour span from Friday night to Saturday night. There were 31 new cases reported between Thursday night and Friday night.
Another 78 cases were reported between Wednesday night and Thursday night. Thirty-five cases were reported between Tuesday night and Wednesday night.
As of Saturday night, there had been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Gwinnett since Wednesday morning.
Statewide, there have now been 23,216 total COVID-19 cases reported to state health officials. The state’s death toll now stands at 907, which is 3.91% of all cases reported in Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 4,353 hospitalizations, which accounts for 18.75% of the state’s cases.
The state has not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
The state’s health lab has conducted 7,562 tests with 1,340 of them being positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, commercial labs have conducted 111,452 tests with 21,876 of them being positive for the disease.
People ages 18 to 59 account for 62% of cases seen in the state, followed by people over 60 (33%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (2%). The age of patients is unknown in 3% of cases.
Women make up 54% of cases in Georgia, while men make up another 44%. The patient’s gender was unknown in the remaining 2% of cases.
Fulton County has had the most cases in Georgia, 2,543 cases and 91 deaths in all. Among the five counties with the highest case totals, Fulton is followed by DeKalb (1788 cases, 36 deaths), Dougherty (1,470 cases, 108 deaths), Gwinnett and Cobb (1,395 cases, 74 deaths).
Hall County, which has the sixth highest case total in the state, has had 1,032 cases and nine deaths so far.
The county of residence is unknown in 608 cases, including one that resulted in death. Health officials said 991 cases seen in the state, including 10 deaths, were people from out-of-state.
