Nearly 20 Gwinnettians have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus disease while the number of cases of the disease seen in the county is now approaching 700.
The latest figures released by the state Saturday night show there have been 681 cases of the disease in Gwinnett and the county's COVID-19 death toll has reached 18. The county's total is the fifth highest among all Georgia counties.
Statewide, Georgia has now had a total of 12,261 COVID-19 cases and 432 deaths from the disease. The deaths account for 3.52% of all cases seen so far in the state.
Meanwhile, 2,491 people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 issues, accounting for 20.32% of the state's cases.
The state has not been releasing figures on the number of people who got COVID-19, but later recovered.
The state's health lab has conducted 3,281 tests with 579 being positive for COVID-19. Commercial labs have conducted another 48,434 tests with 11,682 of them being positive for the disease.
There is no county-by-county breakdown of tests that have been administered available.
People ages 18 to 59 account for 61% of cases seen in the state, followed by people ages 60 and older (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages were unknown in 3% of the state's cases.
Women make up 54% of cases while men make up another 44%. The gender of patients in 2% of cases is unknown, however.
The state has begun to release a demographic breakdown of cases and deaths, but the races of people in more than half of the cases, 6,938 to be exact, is listed as unknown.
Among those where the person's race is known, non-Hispanic African Americans make up the majority, a total of 2,189 cases, followed by non-Hispanic white (1,578).
Hispanics were listed as an ethnicity within African-Americans, white, Native Americans, Pacific Islanders, multiracial people and people listed as "other."
Among counties across Georgia, Fulton County has had the most cases, 1,446 cases and 50 deaths to be exact. Among the five counties with the highest cases totals, it is followed by Dougherty County (1,102 cases, 72 deaths), DeKalb County (848 cases, 14 deaths), Cobb County (705 cases, 32 deaths) and Gwinnett.
The county of residence is unknown in 1,300 cases, including four that resulted in death.
Gwinnett's COVID-19 deaths include:
• A 69-year woman with underlying conditions
• An 81-year-old man with no underlying conditions
• A 78-year-old man with underlying conditions
• An 85-year-old woman with underlying conditions
• An 81-year-old woman with underlying conditions
• A 94-year-old man with underlying conditions
• A 63-year-old man with underlying conditions
• A 74-year-old woman with underlying conditions
• A 90-year-old man (It is unknown if he had underlying conditions)
• A 44-year-old man with underlying conditions
• A 66-year-old man with underlying conditions
• An 85-year-old man with underlying conditions
• An 81-year-old woman (It is unknown if she had underlying conditions)
• A 70-year-old man with underlying conditions
• An 80-year-old man with underlying conditions
• An 81-year-old man (It is unknown if he had underlying conditions)
• A 73-year-old man (It is unknown if he had underlying conditions)
• A 74-year-old woman with underlying conditions
