Thousands of dollars were pledged to Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity’s Better Homes, Brighter Futures campaign during the organization’s recent Gwinnett Lights event.
Gwinnett Habitat officials said it received $215,880 in pledges during the two-hour fundraising event, which was held Jan. 30. Better Homes, Brighter Futures is a three-year campaign to ensure all Gwinnett residents have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home.
It recently wrapped up its first year and the Gwinnett Lights event was the start of year two.
“(Forty-one) families have received better homes and brighter futures through our new construction and A Brush With Kindness programs,” Gwinnett Habitat Executive Director Brent Bohanan said.
Gwinnett Habitat officials said there is a need for affordable housing in Gwinnett. One in three households in the county are considered “cost-burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing, according to the organization.
Habitat officials said households should ideally not spend more than 30% of their income on housing.
Part of the problem in Gwinnett, they said, is that growth over the last 30 years has caused housing prices to skyrocket and that has made home-ownership hard for many families to achieve.
The benefits to home ownership is that breaks poverty cycles and can help people achieve higher education goals, according to Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity.
“Everything starts at home,” Rennie Curran, a former NFL football player who was the featured speaker at Gwinnett Lights, said in a statement from Gwinnett Habitat.
“The perspectives that we have, the values that we have, the things that drive us. A lot of those things are established early on in our homes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.