For the second year in a row, Gwinnett Great Days of Service will be a county-wide collection drive in response to the demands the COVID-19 is putting on local nonprofits that provide community assistance.
The Gwinnett Coalition announced that this year's Great of Service collection drive will take place Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, with 31 groups across the county collecting items to assist 17 agencies that work with different segments of Gwinnett's population. Coalition officials said the pandemic is creating a higher need for assistance and is therefore continuing to drain the resources of agencies that provide aid to residents who help people who are struggling financially.
“It’s awe-inspiring how our community steps up every year and helps with capacity-building for our nonprofits," Gwinnett Coalition President and CEO Renée Byrd-Lewis said. "As the waves of COVID-19 continue, the needs in our community continue to exponentially grow. Many nonprofits are holding on by a thread at a time when our community needs them most. In 2020, Great Days of Service partners collected over 100,000 essential items and the list of needs this year is even longer. We know, however, that Gwinnett will rise to the challenge and do what it takes to help take care of its own.”
While a traditional year for Gwinnett Great Days of Service would entail groups ranging from churches to civi groups to businesses to school groups and families signing up to help with community service projects around the county, the pandemic has forced organizers to change how it is done. In addition to collecting items to benefit groups that work with people in need, another reason for the change was the public health aspect — community service projects often draw large groups which makes social distancing harder to accommodate.
Instead, those groups are being asked to collect items on their own for agencies that they have adopted. While 17 agencies have been adopted so far, the Gwinnett Coaltion said there are another 14 agencies that still need to be adopted this year. Fifty schools in the Gwinnett County Public Schools system will be hosting school-based food drives to benefit local pantries.
There will also be a limited number of opportunities for people to volunteer to help some of the nonprofit groups receive, sort and store items collected for them. There are also 20 agencies with food pantries that are asking for volunteers to help with intake food collected by the schools, the coalition said.
As for the collection drives that groups across the community will host, coalition officials said a sampling of some of the items that agencies are requesting this year include diapers, cleaning supplies, bottled water, personal care items, shelf-stable food, clothes, linens, art supplies and toys.
"We are excited to carry on the tradition of Gwinnett’s Great Days of Service," Byrd-Lewis said. "We’ve modified our traditional service-project model to allow us to minimize the spread of COVID-19 while still meeting critical needs across our community. Hosting collection drives truly embodies the Coalition’s motto - Driving Collective Impact. Individuals who join the movement can raise their hands and be counted among those working to help our community thrive.”
A full list of participating organizations in this year's collection drive can be found at www.gwinnettgreatdaysofservice.org.
