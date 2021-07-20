Gwinnett County commissioners voted Tuesday to keep the county's millage rate the same as the 2020 rates.
The county government's overall millage rate, which determines how much money a property owners owes in property taxes, was set at 14.71 mills. That total millage rate number includes rates for several funds, such as public safety service districts and the county's general fund, which covers the costs of county services.
The rate set by the commissioners, however, only deals with the portion of property taxes used to fund county government. It is separate from rates set by the various city councils and Gwinnett County Public Schools and Buford City Schools boards of education.
"I just want to thank the staff for pulling everything together in a timely manner and getting this to the point where we can take a vote," commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson told county finance staff.
Earlier this summer, the commissioners were told that keeping the millage rate at the same level used in 2020, it would nearly erase the need to use more than $18 million in reserve funds to balance the county's 2021 budget.
That is due to the tax digest growing significantly in the last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. County finance staff told commissioners last month that the tax digest had grown to an estimated $37 billion, which meant that estimate revenues for the county's general fund were expected to increase to $246.2 million.
The gross total tax digest for this year is estimated to actually be $45.49 billion, but the net digest total drops to $37.07 billion once an estimated $8.42 billion in exemptions is taken out of the gross total.
It is believed that keeping the millage rate the same in light of the growing tax digest means the county would only need to use about $500,000 in reserve funds to balance the county's budget for this year. By comparison, county staff had conservatively guessed in January, when the budget was adopted, that $18.9 million would have been needed to balance the budget.
Although the county government's overall millage rate will stay the same, property owners could still end up paying more in property taxes this fall depending on whether the value of their property increased and what kinds of exemptions they have.
