Will Gwinnett County government close its offices over concerns about the coronavirus known as COVID-19?
That’s a question county government officials are trying to determine the answer to.
Amid growing concerns about COVID-19, schools have been closing, sporting events have been called off and some community celebrations have been scuttled or forced to take extra health-related precautions.
So far, however, Gwinnett County government has not announced the closing of any offices.
“We’ve got a group of people looking into that right now,” county spokesman Joe Sorenson said on Thursday.
Gov. Brian Kemp said there are two presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Gwinnett County, although officials have released no details on what part of the county those people are from, how they are believed to have obtained the virus or how old the individuals are. One person in Cobb County has died from the virus, the governor’s office announced on Thursday.
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton urged Georgia courts to limit non-essential activities for at least the next two weeks on Thursday.
“Chief Justice Melton said he has not yet declared a statewide judicial emergency but that a number of superior court judges have asked about suspending jury service, jury trials and other matters in their circuits,” the Georgia Supreme Court announced.
“Those actions, the Chief Justice said, would be consistent with (Gov.) Brian Kemp’s directives today to local governments, giving them the authority to close offices, schools, and take other actions they deem necessary to protect their communities.”
It was not immediately clear on Thursday when Gwinnett officials will make a decision on closing government offices.
At least one county government office highlighted alternatives available to residents to use their services, however. Tax Commissioner Richard Steele reminded residents that his office does have online services available to residents who need to handle a property or motor tax bill, but don’t want to risk catching any viruses by visiting his office.
That option is available at www.gwinnetttaxcommissioner.com.
“We understand that people want to exercise caution right now,” Steele said. “While we’re here to serve, we also want to make sure Gwinnett residents know that they can conduct most of their motor vehicle and property tax business from the comfort of home.”
Sorenson said Gwinnett elections officials are also following guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office and health officials on how to limit the likelihood that someone will catch the COVID-19 virus while voting in the Democratic Party Presidential Preference Primary.
About 10,642 people had cast ballots at advance in person voting, also known as early voting, sites between March 2 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Sorenson.
“They’ve implemented most of (the state’s) guidance,” he said. “In general, it’s having hand sanitizer at the sites, and of course they’re keeping the surfaces wiped down periodically, but they’ve got to make sure they’ve got the hand sanitizer and can facilitate people who need to wash their hands.”
