Hey, government officials need a holiday too.
Gwinnett County officials are warning residents that county offices will be closed Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. The only exceptions will be those offices that are required for "the comfort and safety" of the county's more than 900,000 residents.
But, despite the government offices — including Gwinnett's Solid Waste Management Center — being closed, trash and recycling is expected to continue as regularly scheduled in unincorporated parts of the county.
County offices are expected to reopen for regular operations Tuesday.