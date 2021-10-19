Gwinnettians once again have an option for recycling glass products.
The county launched a new pilot program with Waste Pro USA over the weekend to give residents a place to drop off glass products for recycling. The program entails a glass recycling drop box being located at OneStop Norcross.
“Gwinnett County values stewardship and sustainability and heard from many residents over the last few years who want a way to recycle their glass containers,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “We also recognize the many benefits of recycling glass and are delighted to partner with Waste Pro on this effort.”
The new pilot program somewhat reverses a gradual trend that was seen half a decade ago to move away from glass recycling in Gwinnett. For at least the last three to five years, county residents have had to either throw glass items in the trash for solid waste collection or find a place of their own to take those items for recycling.
At one time, Gwinnett residents could put their glass items in their curbside recycling boxes or take them to the Recycling Bank of Gwinnett in Duluth, but some cities and the Recycling Bank stopped accepting glass items for recycling in 2016. The county government followed suit in 2018.
Over the years since then, there have been calls to provide a new option for residents to turn in glass products for recycling.
“A program like this is a great way to bring back glass recycling to the community,” said Commissioner Ben Ku, who was elected months after the county government decided to end curbside glass recycling. “When I voiced my desire for this initiative, I knew it would be a learning process, one that we can grow from and eventually expand.”
The glass recycling drop-off bin is located at 5030 Georgia Belle Court in Norcross, and it is available to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Items must be clear or colored food and beverage bottles and jars to be accepted for recycling.
County officials said a benefit of having glass recycling is that the items can be used to make other products such as kitchen tiles and insulation. They also said it will keep the glass items out of landfills, thereby reducing the space demands on the landfills.
“We are thrilled to partner with Gwinnett County on the glass recycling pilot program,” said Waste Pro Division Manager Jennifer Herring. “Recycling materials when they can be recycled is the right thing to do.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
