Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson presents her office’s 2022 budget requests to a citizens review team in August 2021. County department heads will make their 2023 business plan presentations and budget requests to a review team over the next week.
Five Gwinnett County residents will hear budget presentations from Gwinnett County government department heads over the next week, and they will be tasked with helping County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson decide what to put in the county's 2023 budget.
The Citizens Review Team will begin hearing the budget presentations, officially called business plan presentations, on Monday. Every county department that is funded by Gwinnett's annual budget must present a business plan which includes decision packages, which are effectively budget requests for additional staff, equipment and services.
"As our County grows, so do the service needs of our various stakeholders,” Hendrickson said. “This budgeting process, which engages a diverse panel of residents, ensures greater transparency and accountability in setting our funding priorities to meet those growing needs."
Four of the five review team members are veterans of the process, including Hilda Abbott, David Cuffie, Michelle Kang and Asif Jessani. The one newcomer this year will be former state Rep. Buzz Brockway, who is currently the vice-president of public policy for the Georgia Center for Opportunity.
Although Brockway is a newbie on the team, he is no stranger to dealing with budget requests. As a member of the Georgia House of Representatives, Brockway served on the House Appropriations committee among other committees.
Videos of each department's business plan presentation will be made available on TVGwinnett, which is the county's government access channel. On-demand videos of each presentation will also be available on the county's website, www.gwinnettcounty.com
The proposed 2023 county budget that the review team will help craft will be presented to the public in November. County officials are planning to hold a hearing on Dec. 5 and the Board of Commissioners will vote on the budget at the first board meeting in January 2023.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.