Patsy Austin-Gatson budget presentation.png (copy)

Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson presents her office’s 2022 budget requests to a citizens review team in August 2021. County department heads will make their 2023 business plan presentations and budget requests to a review team over the next week.

 Special Photo

Five Gwinnett County residents will hear budget presentations from Gwinnett County government department heads over the next week, and they will be tasked with helping County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson decide what to put in the county's 2023 budget.

The Citizens Review Team will begin hearing the budget presentations, officially called business plan presentations, on Monday. Every county department that is funded by Gwinnett's annual budget must present a business plan which includes decision packages, which are effectively budget requests for additional staff, equipment and services.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

