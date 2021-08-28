Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson is getting her first crack at shaping the county’s budget and she will receive guidance from a team of residents to help her decide which requests from county departments should make it into the county’s 2022 spending plan.
Hendrickson is continuing the tradition of the commission chair assembling a Citizens Review Team to hear budget proposals from county department leaders, as well as the heads of agencies that work with the county government. Those presentations will be made throughout this week, starting on Monday.
“The residents we serve are the driving factor for how the County operates,” Hendrickson said. “It makes sense to continue the tradition of involving members from a cross section of our community to provide feedback and recommendations on ways that we can be more efficient and effective. I am grateful for the team’s willingness to share their time, experience and enthusiasm with this budget process.”
This year’s Citizens Review Team will include two veterans of this process, Total Vision Consulting CEO David Cuffie and CCS Principal Marketing and Technology Consultant Asif Jessani, as well as three newcomers, including former law enforcement officer and small business owner Matt DeReimer, RugHil companies and GHCC Hispanic Business Center co-chair Hilda Abbot and Korean American Chamber of Commerce representative Michelle Kang.
Video and PowerPoint documents from each department’s budget request presentation, officially called a “business plan” presentation, will be made available at bit.ly/3joMMgj. They will also be available for viewing on TVGwinnett, which is the county government’s access channel.
The review team’s recommendations will be considered as Hendrickson compiles the chairwoman’s proposed 2022 budget, which will be unveiled in November and a public hearing will be held on Dec. 6. The Board of Commissioners will vote on adoption of the budget in January.
The schedule for when each department and agency is set to present its business plans is:
Monday
♦ Sheriff
♦ Clerk of Court
♦ Probate Court
♦ Juvenile Court
♦ District Attorney
♦ Administrative Office/Courts
Tuesday
♦ Recorder’s Court Judges
♦ Clerk Recorder’s Court
♦ Corrections
♦ Transportation
♦ Tax Commissioner
♦ Community Services
♦ Libraries
♦ Mosaic Georgia
♦ View Point Health
♦ HomeFirst Gwinnett
♦ Gwinnett Coalition
Wednesday
Fire and Emergency Services♦
♦ Water Resources
♦ Police
♦ Planning & Development
♦ Solicitor General
Thursday
♦ Human Resources
♦ Law
♦ Information Technology
♦ Support Services
♦ Financial Services
♦ County Administration/BOC
