Thanksgiving is a time for families to gather together at the dinner table.
It's also a time for government services to experience some interruptions.
There were two ways in which the holiday will disrupt county services this week. The first is that non-essential offices — i.e. those not needed for the comfort and safety of Gwinnettians — will close Thursday and Friday for the holiday.
County officials said there will be a Magistrate Court judge at the Gwinnett County Detention Center during the holiday period to handle court matters involving inmates as needed.
The second is that trash pickup in unincorporated Gwinnett will be disrupted on Thursday and Friday, and anyone whose garbage is normally picked up on those days will have to wait an extra day.
The delay in trash pickup is because Thanksgiving is a trash and recycling holiday in Gwinnett County. That means trash normally picked up on Thursday will instead be picked up this week on Friday, and trash normally picked up on Fridays will be picked up on Saturday.
Only the collections normally done on Thursdays and Fridays will be affected, county officials said. Residents are encouraged to look up their hauler’s contact information on GCSolidWaste.com if they have any questions.
People who live within city limits are encouraged to contact their respective city's trash hauler to find out about holiday service.
All county services are expected to be back on their normal operating schedule on Monday, Nov. 30.
