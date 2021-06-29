For members of Gwinnett County's LGBTQ community, the Pride Month celebration that county officials held at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Monday represented something new: acceptance from the county government.
Commissioner Ben Ku, who is Gwinnett's first and so far only openly gay county commissioner, began the tradition of issuing a Pride Month proclamation in 2019, but he pointed out this year marked the first time that the rest of the commission signed on. This year's proclamation was issued by new Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.
The county government had also never hosted a pride month celebration before and it began a new tradition this year of casting lights in the colors of the LGBTQ Pride flag on the front of GJAC at night during Pride Month.
"It shows we're not just a 'Vibrantly Connected' tagline," Ku said. "There's actually meaning behind it. It's exciting that we had this level of support that we've never had before and it's nice to just be recognized, just like any of our other (communities)."
There was a sense among some LGBTQ attendees at the Pride Month celebration that the county was beginning to do more to show that they were considered an important part of the Gwinnett community. The county has traditionally held celebrations to recognize other parts of its community, including events held during Black History Month, Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.
Now Pride Month will join the list of times when the county government hosts an event to recognize part of its community.
"It went fabulous," Gwinnett County Community Outreach Director Shaunieka Taylor said. "I think we had an excellent gathering. It definitely exceeded our expectations. Being that this is our first event, we weren't sure what the crowd was going to look like, but we wanted to make sure that we included every area of our community, from employees to our elected officials to our community leaders and then our residents.
"We got so much great, positive feedback and people were so thankful to us for hosting this event, so next year we're definitely going to do it again. This will be an annual event. We're hoping it gets bigger and better and we're just excited about celebrating all parts of our community."
People who attended the celebration could pick up rainbow colored straws or pins that said "Gwinnett Thrives With Pride." They could also pose with a Pride Month selfie frame, or by balloons that spelled out "PRIDE," or get lunch from food trucks set up in front of GJAC.
The Pride Month proclamation from Hendrickson was also presented at the celebration. County departments, such as water resources, human resources, parks and recreation and the police department had booths at the event, as did Positive Impact Health Center, which had a booth set up to highlight HIV prevention and testing.
The event also raised fund for Lost and Found Youth Shelter, which helps teens in the Atlanta area who became homeless.
Jonathan Holmes, who is an LGBTQ business owner in Buford, said he like seeing the county government officially recognize its LGBTQ residents and the value he said they bring to the community. He pointed out that members of the LGBTQ community are able to step into leadership roles in the county.
In addition to Ku sitting on the county commission, state Reps. Sam Park and Marvin Lim, state Sen. Kim Jackson, county school board Chairman Everton Blair Jr. and Superior Court Judge Angela Duncan are members of the LGBTQ community. Holmes, himself, is a member of the Gwinnett Chamber's Board of Directors.
"They're asking citizens, regardless of who you are, regardless of where you come from, your skin color, your demographic, your sexuality (to lead)," Holmes said. "They want you to help make Gwinnett a great place and do a good job working, but, also, they want you to have the ability to give back and make this county successful."
Ku said Gwinnettians who are not members of the LGBTQ community themselves, but are supportive of its members — people referred to in the community as "Allies" — are helping to change how welcome the community feels in Gwinnett.
"Allies" who attended the event on Monday included Hendrickson, state Rep. Rebecca Mitchell and state Sen. Nikki Merritt.
"(There are) a lot of allies, and that's important," Ku said.
Taylor said the desire to embrace the county's LGBTQ community stems from the county's new vision that says "Gwinnett County is the preferred destination where everyone thrives." She explained the county cannot live up to vision if it is not making sure all segments of the community, including Gwinnett's LGBTQ community, is thriving.
"For the LGBTQIA+ community, this should be a way that we authentically show that they are a part of our community," Taylor said. "We want people to feel safe, to feel valued, to have a voice, to be heard and to be celebrated.
"That's why it's a celebration, because we want people to feel celebrated and to make sure they know every member of our community, regardless of race, sexual orientation, where you fit on the income levels, all parts of our community are celebrated and welcomed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.