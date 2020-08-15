Agencies which are providing assistance to people hurt by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic can apply for help from Gwinnett County government.
The county announced it is accepting applications for a second round of grants from the COVID-19 COVID-19 Grant Funding Opportunity program. It is funded by federal CARES Act money which Gwinnett received to help nonprofits and faith-based agencies.
“The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has currently set aside $31.5 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding for local nonprofit and faith-based agencies to be distributed in at least three phases,” county officials said.
“The first phase, awarded in July, saw $13.3 million distributed to 104 agencies, and grants officials anticipate another $10.4 million to be shared in the second round.”
The deadline to apply for the second round of grant funding is Aug. 28. The money is intended to help nonprofits and faith-based agencies which are helping with the response to immediate needs created in the community by the pandemic.
Agencies interested in applying for a grant can do so at GwinnettCountyGrants.smapply.io/prog/crf-round2. A full list of first round recipients can be found at http://gcga.us/gwinnettgrants.
There are two categories in which grants will be distributed. One is for assistance to address community needs, such as emergency food assistance as well as help with housing, utilities, health care services, child care, education and transportation.
The other category is assistance for nonprofits, which covers increased needs for staffing, as well as facility and technology enhancements and medical and personal protective equipment and supplies.
Community members who need assistance or other services can get information on available help by calling the Gwinnett Coalition Helpline at 770-995-3339.
