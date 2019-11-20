Gwinnett County officials announced they have once again gotten the highest marks possible for bonds from the three major rating agencies.
The county government has earned AAA ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings and S and P Global. Those ratings come in handy when the county seeks bonds because it helps county leaders secure more favorable interest rates.
“The rating agencies conduct an intense review of our finances, operations and policies. These stellar ratings are very difficult to achieve,” county commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said.
Gwinnett has routinely earned AAA ratings, which some agencies also list as Aaa ratings, from the three major rating agencies on an annual basis in recent years.
The latest ratings marks came after the Gwinnett County Water and Sewerage Authority sought a refinancing of $128.5 million in 2009 bonds in September.
“These ratings allow us to borrow and refinance at the most favorable rates thanks to smart debt management and financial policies adopted by the Board of Commissioners,” Gwinnett Chief Financial Officer Maria Woods said.
In their report on the county, Moody’s cited ongoing growth in the county as one reason for its rating of Gwinnett.
“The county’s base will continue to expand given strong permitting activity, recent development announcements and proximity to Atlanta,” the agency said. “This growth will support strong revenue performance which, along with good management and low fixed costs, will lead to continued stability in the county’s financial position.”
The other rating agencies offered similar praise of the situation in Gwinnett.
“(The ratings) are supported by the county’s strong revenue and expenditure flexibility, maintenance of healthy reserves, and low long-term liability burden,” Fitch Ratings said.
Meanwhile, S and P officials said, “Gwinnett County’s strong, diverse, mature, and continually growing economy… demonstrated ability to maintain strong financial performance… low debt burden and manageable pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) obligations.”