The Gwinnett County Republican Party announced it will host a niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during its Black History Month program this weekend.
The Gwinnett GOP's program will be held during its monthly breakfast at 8:45 a.m., on Feb. 4 at the party's headquarters, which is located at 80 Boulder Brook Circle in Lawrenceville. Alveda C. King will be the keynote speaker at the event, which will also feature speeches by FallBack Production Studios co-founder Lucretia Hughes and retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran Charles Lollar. Iraq war veteran Takosha Swan will provide a musical performance.
“Gwinnett is the most diverse county in Georgia and seventh in the nation," Gwinnett GOP Chairman Sammy Baker said. "It is important to elect citizens and sponsor events that represent our county’s population, proving that all citizens in Gwinnett can achieve the American dream on merit, not color.
"It is important to remember the mistakes of the past and yet spotlight the great achievements that have been made and are currently happening in Gwinnett. Americans and Gwinnett GOP are constantly working for a more perfect Union.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.