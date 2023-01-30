The Gwinnett County Republican Party announced it will host a niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during its Black History Month program this weekend.

The Gwinnett GOP's program will be held during its monthly breakfast at 8:45 a.m., on Feb. 4 at the party's headquarters, which is located at 80 Boulder Brook Circle in Lawrenceville. Alveda C. King will be the keynote speaker at the event, which will also feature speeches by FallBack Production Studios co-founder Lucretia Hughes and retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran Charles Lollar. Iraq war veteran Takosha Swan will provide a musical performance.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.