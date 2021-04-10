Gwinnett County is set to get $7.5 million from the federal government to help Gwinnettians who need rental assistance and help getting access to affordable housing as part of the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both D-Ga., have announced.
The new stimulus plan included $5 billion for the HOME Investment Partnership Program and Warnock and Ossoff said $140 million from that pot is coming to Georgia in the form of federal grants. That money will be spread across 12 jurisdictions in Georgia — one of them being Gwinnett — as well as a Georgia Non-Entitlement Fund that will be available to non-Metropolitan Statistical Area principal cities that have less than 50,000 residents and counties with less than 200,000 residents.
“Housing, or the lack thereof, impacts every aspect of our lives, and getting people in safe, secure housing can ease the path toward obtaining reliable health care, pursuing educational opportunities, and gaining steady employment,” Warnock said in a statement.
“This funding will help people to face and overcome long-standing challenges that have only been exacerbated by this pandemic, and I am proud to see these federal housing investments directed where they are most needed.”
The money is intended to help communities provide affordable housing options and other support services to residents who are facing housing insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants can be used to help low-income residents rehabilitate owner-occupied housing as well as build affordable rental housing and provide help to low-income homebuyers through means such as expanded rental assistance efforts and additional support for residents facing eviction and potentially homelessness.
“Senator Rev. Warnock and I are proud to deliver this critical funding to help build and maintain more affordable housing and provide additional rental assistance to those struggling to pay the rent," Ossoff said. "Any Georgian struggling to access housing or rental assistance should contact my office for assistance – I am here to serve.”
The Georgia funding allocations include:
Albany: $1.7 million
Athens-Clarke County: $2.5 million
Atlanta: $7.9 million
Augusta-Richmond County: $3.4 million
Columbus-Muscogee County: $3.5 million
Macon-Bibb County: $2.9 million
Savannah: $3.1 million
Clayton County: $3.9 million
DeKalb County: $7.8 million
Fulton County: $2.4 million
Gwinnett County: $7.5 million
GA Non Entitlement: $87.6 million
CNSRT-Cobb County: $5.5 million
