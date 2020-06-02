Gwinnett County has received hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus assistance from the Atlanta Regional Commission to help ensure seniors in the county have access to meals.
The ARC awarded $306,915 to Gwinnett as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act so the county can expand its meal-delivery services to older adults. It's part of a $1.9 million pot of money the ARC has provided to counties, as well as the Center for Pan Asian Community Services, to provide meal services to about 1,500 new senior meal delivery service clients across metro Atlanta.
“We are so appreciative of the unprecedented generosity and new flexibilities being shown by Congress during this difficult time,” said Becky Kurtz, managing director of ARC’s Aging and Independence Services, in a statement. “In April, the collaboration between ARC and its partners resulted in 85% more people receiving home-delivered meals than during an average month the previous year — and this was before the new federal funding was available for ARC to distribute.”
The money specifically designated for Gwinnett was given to Gwinnett County Senior Services. It may not be the only funding that could be coming to Gwinnett though.
While the Center for Pan Asian Community Services is headquarters out of Atlanta, it does have a Gwinnett office as well.
The ARC said its empowerline program offers support to seniors and their caregivers, through trained phone and online counselors, who can help them address needs. The program is available at empowerline.org or by calling 404-463-3333.
