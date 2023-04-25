GJAC aerial file photo

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is shown in this aerial photograph. County commissioners recently agreed to accept a $83,333 grant from the Georgia Public Defender Council to offset costs for indigent defense panel attorneys in an effort to expedite the backlog of court cases from the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County is getting nearly $100,000 in federal COVID relief funds to help clear out a backlog of cases which built up during the first year of the pandemic.

County commissioners recently agreed to accept a $83,333 grant from the Georgia Public Defender Council to offset costs for indigent defense panel attorneys who are handling violent felony cases. The grant is designed to expedite the clearing out a backlog of criminal cases ha piled up during the pandemic.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

