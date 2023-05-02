...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and relative humidity values at or
below 25 percent, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Affected Area...Central Georgia and portions of north Georgia.
* Timing...Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...West at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 20 to
around 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Oconee National Forest. A Red Flag
Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either
occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
A glass recycling sticker is visible on a drop-off bin at OneStop Norcross. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has awarded a grant to Gwinnett County to help the county expand its glass recycling program.
Gwinnett County officials are getting help from Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division to open 10 new glass recycling sites across the county.
County commissioners voted on Tuesday afternoon to accept a $175,110 grant from the EPD to expand the county’s glass recycling program. Gwinnett will provide $135,000 as a local match for the grant.
The EPD’s funding is a Recycling, Waste Reduction and Diversion Grant available through the state’s Solid Waste Trust Fund Grant Program.
“With this grant, the county seeks to expand the glass recycling program to become an ongoing program that supports the Board of Commissioners’ Strategic Priority of Sustainability and Stewardship,” Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful officials wrote in the grant application last year.
“As additional drop-off locations are provided, it becomes more convenient for residents to recycle glass, and glass recycling is projected to increase, diverting tons of materials from landfills.”
Gwinnett’s glass recycling program was launched in 2021 as a pilot program and has since been expanded. The 10 new sites that the EPD grant will enable the county to open is expected to raise the amount of glass collected for recycling to at least 70 tons.
“More than 95 tons of glass were collected in the first 10 months of the program, and the county is seeking funding to expand the program to create countywide opportunities for glass recycling and to increase landfill diversion,” local officials wrote in the grant application.
On Tuesday, Gwinnett County Director of Support Services Angelia Parham told commissioners that more than 250 tons of glass has been collected at all sites since the program began.
“The sites have been very popular,” she said.
In the grant application, county officials cited stats from the Glass Packaging Institute, which states glass is 100% recyclable but also pointed out only 12% of glass is recycled in Georgia. They also said there were 482,273 Gwinnett residents for every existing glass recycling drop off site in the county as of last summer.
An expansion of 10 more sites would reduce the ratio to one drop off site for every 74,196 residents, according to county officials.
Officials wrote in the grant application that they plan to open one new drop-off site every other month through the end of 2024.
County documents show Gwinnett’s local match is expected to provide $60,000 for educational campaigns on social media and $75,000 for salaries, wages and benefits for county staff who work with the program.
Gwinnett officials expect the marketing and educational campaigns will reach 60,000 contacts by the end of 2024.
County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson told EPD officials in a letter that an expansion of the county’s glass recycling program could go a long way toward improving Georgia’s glass recycling numbers.
“With nearly one million residents, Gwinnett County is one of the largest municipal service providers in the state of Georgia, the second most populous county in Georgia, and one of the most diverse counties in the nation,” Hendrickson said.
“Gwinnett’s expansion of (the) glass recycling program and educational campaign, including reaching diverse communities, has the potential to change this percentage for the state.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.