Gwinnett glass recycling bin (copy)

A glass recycling sticker is visible on a drop-off bin at OneStop Norcross. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has awarded a grant to Gwinnett County to help the county expand its glass recycling program.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County officials are getting help from Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division to open 10 new glass recycling sites across the county.

County commissioners voted on Tuesday afternoon to accept a $175,110 grant from the EPD to expand the county’s glass recycling program. Gwinnett will provide $135,000 as a local match for the grant.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.