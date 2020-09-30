Gwinnett County and the Georgia Department of Transportation are seeking feedback from the public about a planned full-diamond interchange that is set to be built at Interstate 85 and McGinnis Ferry Road.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a traditional open house to gather public input on the plans for the project. County and state officials are instead soliciting online feedback through Oct. 8, with information about the planned interchange located at dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach.
"The online materials for this project will be accessible from today through Oct. 8," county officials said. "After that, feedback will be assessed and revisions may occur to the proposed plan initially brought to the public.
"If major changes occur to what was previously shown to the community, additional public outreach would occur. This project is in the preliminary engineering phase."
The planned interchange has been in the works for years, and county officials said they and their state counterparts plan to build it in two phases.
The first phase will involve the construction of the south facing ramps from McGinnis Ferry Road to I-85. The second phase will be the construction of the north-facing ramps.
"McGinnis Ferry Road would be widened on both sides approaching the bridge, and the sidewalk and the shared use path would be replaced after widening," county officials said. "The existing bridge would remain with median modifications."
County officials said postcards were mailed to people who own property within the project's footprint.
