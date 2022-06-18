The new interchange at Harbins Road and State Route 316 opened in the Dacula area earlier this year, and transportation officials say it's already made a tremendous impact on traffic in the area.
Where traffic lights had once forced vehicles to stop at a four-way intersection, the interchange allows drivers on Highway 316 to keep moving. Meanwhile, people who want to get on or off the highway at Harbins Road now use entrance and exit ramps.
"We think it's been a significant improvement on traffic," Gwinnett Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said. "We've seen the wait times go down in all directions, both in the a.m. peak and the p.m. peak, so it's been an improvement on Harbins Road and of course it's opened up 316 all together because it's now a freeway where it used to have a signal stopping traffic.
"Traffic used to back up a long way in the mornings and the afternoons on State Route 316, and that backup is totally gone."
Gwinnett and Georgia Department of Transportation officials celebrated the completion of the interchange project with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning as drivers zoomed by on the highway.
The Harbins Road bridge opened in January, but the interchange was not fully completed until the permanent exit and entrance ramps on the east side of the bridge were finished in March.
"This is the point where we can finally breath," Cooksey said. "We don't get to breath when we are in concept or engineering or we're out buying property or not a moment during construction.
"So, finally we open it to traffic, it works well and then we can breath."
Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry expressed a similar satisfaction with having the interchange conversion completed. The Harbins Road interchange had been planned for years as part of an effort to make Highway 316 a limited access route between its beginning in Gwinnett County and its end in the Athens area.
"Building a new interchange like this has many benefits, the first of which is safety," McMurry said. "By removing the traffic signals here at Harbins Road certainly had an improved safety benefit immediately.
"And, then the other part of that is that operationally, traffic can flow. It doesn't back up in the afternoons and the mornings as people are coming and going from Gwinnett County."
Gwinnett County worked with the Georgia Department of Transportation on the interchange, with county officials taking the lead on planning it and funding construction. McMurry said Gwinnett's involvement on the Harbins Road project was a major benefit to the entire Highway 316 effort.
"By Gwinnett County doing this project, it's allowed us to work on the other projects here in Gwinnett County, along 316," McMurry said. "Our vision is to replace all of the traffic signals along 316 with interchanges or overpasses from here all the way back to Hi Hope Road, where the first traffic signal is."
But, with the Harbins Road interchange now open, there are several more intersection-to-interchange conversion projects, stretching from Hi Hope Road to Winder Highway, left to tackle in Gwinnett.
McMurry and Cooksey said Gwinnettians can expect to see most if not all of those project at least begin construction within the next five years. Fence Road will be relocated while Hi Hope, Winder Highway and Hurricane Trail Road will become interchanges.
He did say one factor that will complicate matters, particularly at Hi Hope, will be the proximity to Briscoe Field.
"The glide pass for the airport is in that location so where you build bridges and overpasses, elevation matters as well as where you put cranes to build things," McMurry said.
Cooksey and McMurry said they aren't far off from having all of the projects in Gwinnett under contract for construction.
"(Around) 2024, 2025, we should have all of the intersections in Gwinnett under contract to become interchanges," Cooksey said.
While that makes it sound like the future interchanges could open sometime in 2027 — based on the 30-month timeframe it took to build the Harbins Road interchange — McMurry was more cautious against promising that all of them would be finished and open to traffic five years from now.
Getting the projects under contract is one thing, but McMurry said there will still be a lot of work to do after that.
"I would think we'd be in the heat of (construction in 2027)," he said. "Some things will be nearing completion and some won't, and it's very complex ... We'll be building some frontage roads, some new ramps as well as the bridges and interchanges themselves such that all of the existing intersections can function."
