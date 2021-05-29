If there is a sign that life is returning to normal in Gwinnett, it might be found in Dacula on Monday.
The Dacula Memorial Day Parade — a mainstay of Gwinnett and the unofficial opening of summer — is back this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced last year’s event — like so many other community events in the county — to be cancelled. This year’s parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Monday, with “So That We May Be Free” set as the theme.
“We invite you to come experience and be a part of this exciting, touching, and heart-warming tribute to the men and women who have answered their nation’s call and gave their lives so that others may live in freedom,” parade organizer Marvin Atherton said in an announcement for the event. “This parade honors and remembers those who put their lives on the line for their country and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the rights and privileges we have today.”
There will be several opportunities for residents to commemorate Memorial Day around Gwinnett County on Monday.
Although both Memorial Day and Veterans Day are military-centric, they are very different in who they are intended to recognize. While Veterans Day recognizes living current and former service men and women, Memorial Day — whose roots go back to the Civil War — is intended to honor the lives or people killed in combat as well as veterans who have died after their service ended.
The Dacula Memorial Day is one of two traditional events held in Gwinnett County to mark the day. The other is Gwinnett County government’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, which is held in the afternoon so it won’t conflict with the parade.
This year’s parade will feature retired U.S. Marine and Vietnam War veteran Larry Loper as the grand marshal.
There will be a slightly different route this year. The parade will begin at Hebron Baptist Church, which is located at 202 Hebron Church Road, and come down Dacula Road before it turns right onto Wilson Street. After it turns onto Wilson Street, it turn right onto Second Avenue before taking Hebron Church Road back to the church.
But, while the parade is back in person again, the county’s ceremony will once again be done virtually, with the broadcast becoming available at 1 p.m. Monday.
This year’s program includes a keynote address by retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. LC Johnson and members of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners are also set to speak. County officials said they also plan to add the names of three military service members from Gwinnett who have died in previous combat missions to the county’s Fallen Heroes Memorial during the virtual ceremony as well.
The ceremony will be available for viewing on demand at TVGwinnettLive.com, as well as the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages, which be found by searching for @GwinnettGov, and on Gwinnett County’s Vimeo page, vimeo.com/tvgwinnett.
Among the cities honoring Memorial Day, Snellville got a jumpstart with an event Saturday night, but other cities will also provide opportunities to commemorate the day on Monday.
Sugar Hill is planning to hold its ceremony from 10:15 a.m.until noon at its Veterans Monument, across West Broad Street from City Hall. The ceremony is a partnership between the city, local scouts and local Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Broad St. Concert Band is also scheduled to perform at the ceremony.
Residents who don’t feel safe going back to public events yet, or who can’t make it to the ceremony in person, can watch it live on the city’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Peachtree Corners is also planning to hold a Memorial Day ceremony from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Monday at its veterans monument, which is located at the Peachtree Corners Town Green, which is located at 5140 Town Center Boulevard.
The city plans to recognize a local Gold Star family during the ceremony, which will also include remarks from Mayor Mike Mason and retired U.S. Army Col. Bob Ballagh, who is the past president of the Peachtree Corners Veterans Monument Association.
There will be seating for 100 people to allow for social distancing at the event.
And, Norcross will also hold an event from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Thrasher Park, which is located on Thrasher Street in heart of downtown Norcross.
Officer Rosa-Roman will be the featured guest speaker and Rob Rogers will play the bagpipes, Timothy Miller will sing God Bless America and Francisco Vidal will provide additional musical entertainment.
The Norcross Masonic Lodge will provide hot dogs for attendees.
