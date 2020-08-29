Lawrenceville resident Tomeika Richardson was so determined to make sure her children got school supplies and new shoes for school that not even a lack of a car could stop her on Saturday.
Richardson gathered up her son, Jakhi Meacham, and daughter, Symphony Meacham, and they boarded a Gwinnett County Transit bus and took it to a bus stop at the intersection of Duluth Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. They then walked to a nearby Shoe Carnival where Fraternal Order of Police Gwinnett Lodge 66 had book bags, school supplies and coupons for shoes waiting for them.
“I just have to do whatever it takes to get where I need to go,” Richardson said. “I didn’t tell them where we were going. I told them that I had a surprise for them this morning, so I didn’t tell them what it was until we got here.”
The lodge handed out book bags and school supplies to about 80 children in need on Saturday at the Shoe Carnival at 875 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Lawrenceville.
The distribution event has been an annual activity for the organization since 2009. The lodge works with officials from the Department of Family and Children Services to identify kids in need to receive the supplies. The kids had to live in Gwinnett and receive active Medicaid.
“We do a Christmas event, and it was generally all about Christmas,” said Georgia Gwinnett College Deputy Police Chief Carlos Llorens, who is a trustee of the lodge. “About 10 years ago, we started seeing a need for kids that are going back to school, some of the same kids that we deal with (at Christmas) through DFCS and other agencies that when they went back to school, they weren’t ready with shoes and just different things, so we started this backpack program and we partnered with (Shoe Carnival) about five years ago.”
Due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic, families were assigned times to come by and pick out their book bags. The families were told to drive up and the kids were allowed to get out and pick out a bag with help from a volunteer. Bags were sorted by age and gender.
Those steps minimized the number of people who were there at any given time.
Each kid got a book bag of their choice that was filled with supplies including notebook paper, pencils, glue, rulers, markers and even — in a sign of the times — a bottle of hand sanitizer. They also each got a gift card for $30 off a pair of shoes at Shoe Carnival. Parents who took their children inside the store on Saturday to buy shoes got another 30% discount on the price they paid.
They also received coupons for children’s glasses.
“We usually shop with them,” Llorens said. “We’re usually involved (with them as they buy shoes), but because of the COVID, we’re just giving them gift cards and letting them shop on their own.”
Richardson said she considered the book bags, supplies and coupons from the Fraternal Order of Police to be a blessing.
“It means a lot because I’m a mother on a fixed income, and I’m a single mom at that, so it helps a whole lot because between bills and having to get them stuff, I might be short (on money),” she said.
