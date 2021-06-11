Gwinnett County residents will have an opportunity to pay their respects to the American flag this weekend.
The Gwinnett Flag Day Committee will hold the 10th Annual Gwinnett Flag Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at VFW Post 5255, which is located at 368 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville. The event will be held a few days before the official Flag Day, which will be Monday.
Flag Day is a day set aside to pay tribute to the U.S. flag and commemorate the Second Continental Congress' adoption of the nation's first flag on June 14, 1777.
The event scheduled for Saturday is expected to include speeches by Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, Gwinnett Flag Day President Mike Sabbagh, Gwinnett Flag Day Committee member Warren Auld, Rev. Dr. Fahed Ab-Akel, Capt. William Edge and VFW Post 4180 Commander Jim Jackson. The Sons of the American Revolution and Samer Sabbagh are also expected to participate in the event.
Anyone who has additional questions about the event can visit www.gwinnettflagday.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.