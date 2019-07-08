Officials with the Hall County Sheriff’s office have released the identity of a deputy who was shot and killed in a shootout on Sunday night.
According to officials, Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, 28, was fatally shot while attempting to stop suspects in an allegedly stolen vehicle at around 11 p.m. Sunday. The suspects are believed to have been involved in a number of thefts. One such theft involved a large number of firearms.
Officials said shooter was identified as Hector Garcia. Investigators said he sped off and eventually crashed in a neighborhood near Jesse Jewell Parkway and Highland Avenue. The suspects fled the scene.Dixon pursued and found Garcia. The suspect opened fire, striking Dixon with one round below his ballistic vest. One of the other responding deputies was able to return fire and hit Garcia.
Dixon was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Garcia was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. Authorities have filed a warrant for felony murder.
A K-9 tracked a second suspect hiding under a house not far from the shooting scene. He was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Monday.
Dixon leaves behind a wife and two sons — one 9-year-old and one 4-month-old. He had been with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for three years, according to his obituary.
Gwinnett County police on Monday morning voiced support for Dixon’s family.
One of our law enforcement partners, @HallCountySO is suffering from the loss of one of their deputies. There are no words strong enough to express our sympathy during this difficult time. Blessed are the peacemakers... https://t.co/tMVBERA8GA— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 8, 2019
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency spokesperson Donald Strother said in a show of solidarity, trucks and emergency vehicles were set up for the procession that escorted his body as it passed through Gwinnett County, including on some overpasses along I-85.
Memorial Park Funeral Home announced that visitations will be held 6 until 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 until 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, located at 2030 Memorial Park Road in Gainesville.
His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Free Chapel Worship Center.
It was our honor to participate in the procession for fallen @HallCountySO Deputy Nicolas Dixon.End of Watch: 07/07/2019 pic.twitter.com/2KHJJmjCSn— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 8, 2019
In a tweet the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said it was still looking for the remaining two suspects, assisted by other law enforcement partners. A spokesperson with Gwinnett PD said Hall County asked for the assistance of the local police department’s Aviation Unit.
In reference to last night’s line of duty death, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by other law enforcement partners, continues an active search for remaining suspects. Call (770) 533-7693 with any tips.#HCSOLODD #ODMP pic.twitter.com/RtcbxCeyjk— Hall County Sheriff (@HallCountySO) July 8, 2019
Hall County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to call 770-533-7693 with tips.