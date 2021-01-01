Gwinnett County firefighters began 2021 by battling several fires around the county.
Capt. Tommy Rutledge said crews were called to respond to 10 fires between Thursday night and Friday morning. That included two vehicle fires, three dumpster fires, three woods fires, one house fire and one mobile home fire.
The first fire was was a vehicle fire reported at 9:38 p.m. Thursday on Park Colony Drive in Norcross. Firefighters discovered a work van that caught fire, which was later reported to have been caused by a fireworks device in the vehicle. The small fire was already out when crews arrived, and a small area of carpeting in the van was damaged by the flames.
Crews were then called to a dumpster fire in a residential construction dumpster in a cul-de-sac on Bella View Lane in Snellville at 11:14 p.m. on Thursday.
The next fire crews responded to was at 11:17 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area on Summer Pond Trail in Lawrenceville. A 911 caller reported a fireworks package was on fire next to some bushes and a utility pole and crews got the fire extinguished upon their arrival. Rutledge said fireworks debris was scattered throughout the area.
The last fire of 2020 was a dumpster fire at 11:31 p.m. Thursday on Sunrise Village Lane in Norcross. A dumpster near a leasing office was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene.
The first fire of 2021 was reported at 12:41 a.m. Friday. It took place in a wooded grassy area on Collins View Court in Lawrenceville, and a 911 caller said the fire began after an unidentified object landed in a neighbor's yard. The fire had already gone out by the time firefighters arrived, however.
At 1:32 a.m. Friday, crews were called to the scene of a vehicle fire at a home on Poplar Drive in Lawrenceville. Firefighters arrived at the home to find two vehicles on fire and Georgia Power was called in because the fire was close to overhead power lines and a damaged utility pole.
The last dumpster fire of the night was reported at 2:15 a.m. on Friday. A 911 caller reported seeing a fire in a dumpster on Treehouse Parkway in Norcross, and the blazes was still underway when firefighters arrived.
A fire in a wooded area on Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn was then reported at 2:19 a.m. on Friday. Rutledge said the fire was extinguished by a bystander so the crew was cancelled while it was in quarters.
Not long after that, a two-story home was reported to be on fire at 2:39 a.m. Friday on Kittery Point in Snellville. The exterior of the house was on fire when crews arrived and the flames damaged a wall extensively damaged by the flames. There was also residual smoke and water damage inside the home. Rutledge said the fire was caused by used fireworks that had been put in a trash can that was next to the house.
No one was reported to have been injured, however.
The final overnight fire was called in at 5:09 a.m. Friday at a vacant mobile home located on Meadowlark Place in Lawrenceville. Rutledge said fireworks mortar cause the fire, which damaged the mobile home. No one was reported to have been injured by the fire.
