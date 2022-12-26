The Christmas weekend was not a merry one for many Gwinnett County residents who were affected by fires between Friday and Sunday.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials said firefighters responded to nearly 1,200 incidents between late Friday and Sunday afternoon. Those incidents included several fires that occurred on Christmas Day itself.
"Firefighters have worked tirelessly through the holiday weekend, braving exposure to the extreme cold to carry out our mission of saving lives and protecting property," fire officials said in an announcement about the weekend fires.
Firefighters spent nearly nine hours at the scene of a fire at the Cortland Portico Apartments, which are located at 2110 Preston Park Drive NW in Duluth.
Crews were called to the scene at 3 a.m. and firefighters found heavy flames coming from a three-four split apartment building when they arrived at 3:08 p.m. One resident had to be rescued from a second-floor window during the fire.
Firefighters ran into some issues while trying to fight the flames.
"Firefighters advanced fire hoses up the stairwell towards the fire while other crews began evacuating the residents," Capt. Ryan McGiboney said. "Meanwhile, fire apparatus operators discovered that the water supply to the closest hydrants had been closed. A working hydrant was located near the apartment complex entrance."
Firefighters also had to withdraw from the building at one point due to deteriorating conditions.
"Once ladder trucks were able to knock the bulk of the fire down, firefighters re-entered the building to complete a search for fire victims," McGiboney said. "Due to structural damage, firefighters were unable to complete a search in one apartment unit on the third floor and one apartment unit on the fourth floor.
"Apartment management informed firefighters that they had made contact with all residents to confirm that all residents had escaped safely."
The Red Cross said its Disaster Action Team also provided assistance to families displaced by a fire that occurred at an apartment complex on Preston Park Drive in unincorporated Duluth on Sunday morning.
Eight families, with a total of 31 people, initially received Red Cross assistance after the fire, but the organization said it expected that number to increase over the next few days.
Gwinnett fire officials said 81 people lived in the building.
Meanwhile, fire officials also highlighted three house fires which occurred on Sunday. The house fires have each been ruled as accidents.
A family was displaced by a fire that broke out at shortly after 1:30 a.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Run in Lawrenceville. Firefighters responded at about 1:40 a.m. and had the flames under control about 20 minutes later.
Officials said the fire caused heavy damage to the second floor of the home above the garage. No one was reported to have been injured in the fire.
Another family was displaced by a fire that began shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday at a home on the 3000 block of Grove View Court in Dacula. Firefighters responded at 8:53 a.m. and had the flames under control about 25 minutes later.
The family that was at the home included seven people and they are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Two adults were treated or minor injuries at the scene by fire officials. The flames caused heavy damage to the garage and attic on one side of the home.
And, firefighters responded to a fire at home on the 2700 block of Carleton Gold road in Dacula at about 3:28 p.m. on Sunday. Crews got the fire under control about 30 minutes after they arrived, but flames caused heavy damage to the second floor and the attic of the home.
The vinyl siding of a neighbor's home sustained some minor radiant hear damage from the fire as well. A family of five was displaced by the fire and they received assistance from the American Red Cross.
The fire department is warning residents to practice home heating safety in the coming days as overnight temperatures drop near or below freezing before warming up this weekend.
Some tips include:
• Only using space or kerosene heaters that are evaluated by nationally recognized laboratories, such as Underwriters Laboratories (which is also known as simply UL)
• Using only crystal clear K-1 kerosene or a fuel that is recommended by the manufacturer in kerosene heaters (Gasoline and camp stove fuel should not be used to refuel a heater)
• Turning a kerosene heater off before refueling it, and only refueling it outdoors
• Turning off portable generators and letting them cool down before refueling them
• Avoiding the use of charcoal or flammable liquids in a fireplace
• Extinguishing fires before going to bed
• Not burning cardboard boxes, trash or other debris in a fire
• Never leaving a fire unattended
The Gwinnett Safety 411 page can be found at Bit.ly/GCHomeHeatingSafety.
