Gwinnett County firefighters rescued a man from a fire at an apartment building in Lawrenceville on Monday night.

Capt. Ryan McGiboney said crews were called to the apartment building, which is located at 476 Huff St., at 7:48 p.m. Several people who called 9-1-1 to report the fire said people were trying to escape the fire.

