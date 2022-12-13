Gwinnett County firefighters rescued a man from a fire at an apartment building in Lawrenceville on Monday night.
Capt. Ryan McGiboney said crews were called to the apartment building, which is located at 476 Huff St., at 7:48 p.m. Several people who called 9-1-1 to report the fire said people were trying to escape the fire.
When crews at 7:51 p.m., firefighters found one man trapped on the second floor of the two-story building, which had heavy flames that were blowing through a breezeway in the middle of the building.
"One occupant was observed waving his hands from a second-story window on the corner of the building," McGiboney said. "Firefighters employed a rescue tactic known as Vent-Enter-Isolate-Search to safely rescue the victim. Meanwhile, other fire crews deployed multiple attack lines to combat the flames."
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but one man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries that were caused by the fire. There had been rumors that a second person was trapped in one of the apartments, but firefighters determined everyone had evacuated the building except for the one man that they rescued.
Firefighters used multiple ladders, which were deployed on all sides of the building, as a precaution as they battled the flames. Crews had the fire under control at about 8 p.m.
"The American Red Cross will be working with apartment management to secure shelter for the displaced occupants during repairs," McGiboney said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
