The occupant of a home in Lilburn was rescued by Gwinnett County firefighters on Monday and taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries, the Gwinnett County Fire Department said.
The fire occurred in the 4000 block of Sheila Court in Lilburn, with a 911 call coming at 10:28 a.m. saying a person was trapped in the house.
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Fire officials said they are unable to provide specific injury information or identify the injured victim based on HIPAA Laws.
