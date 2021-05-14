Gwinnett County firefighters went out on Lake Lanier Friday afternoon to rescue two kayakers who had fallen in the water.
Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said the fire department’s swiftwater rescue team was dispatched from a fire station in northwest Gwinnett to the Bowman’s Island area on the lake at about 3:29 p.m. The two kayakers fell in the water when their kayaks overturned.
The swiftwater team entered the lake at about 3:49 p.m. and found the kayakers were safe. They were in the process of retrieving the kayakers as of 4:13 p.m., Strother said.
