Gwinnett firefighters rescued three people from a third story balcony of a burning apartment complex in the early hours of Friday morning.
According to Lt. Justin Wilson, firefighters responded at 12:33 a.m. to multiple reports of a fire at the Montrose Berkeley Lake Apartments located in the 2300 block of Northwoods Lake Court in Duluth.
Callers to 911 told officials that three people were trapped by the flames on a third-floor balcony of the building.
Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found heavy flames at the front of the building and started to work on putting the fire out. As crews did a walk around the complex they discovered two adults and a child trapped on a third-story balcony on the back side of the complex.
Using a ladder, firefighters were able to safely rescue the family. Three other residents jumped from a second-story balcony before fire crews got to the scene, Wilson said.
Wilson said 10 apartments sustained fire, smoke, or water damage which displaced 16 adults and two children. Wilson said five residents of the complex and a Duluth police officer helping with the evacuations were treated by paramedics for injuries at the scene.
A resident of the apartment where the fire started told investigators she was cooking on the stove when the flames erupted and became out of control. Investigators have determined the fire was an accident, Wilson said.
The apartment management and the Red Cross are working to assist everyone who was displaced by the blaze.
