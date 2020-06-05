On Friday morning, Gwinnett County firefighters arrived at a warehouse in unincorporated Buford to find it full of heavy smoke and an active fire burning in a row of pallet racks.
Firefighters responded at 4:53 a.m. to a report of the fire alarm activated at Carcoustics, located on the 4600 block of Thompson Mill Road. Crews forced entry into the building and discovered smoke in the large industrial warehouse, with water flowing from the sprinkler system.
Additional units arrived on the scene and began search operations and fire attack from multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire.
The fire was contained to the warehouse area, but caused extensive damage to bulk storage material.
A spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department said there was residual smoke and water damage throughout much of the building.
Fire Investigators were requested to respond to the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation. It appears the fire was accidental and was sparked by an exothermic reaction due to compressed styrofoam material used in the production process.
No one was at the warehouse when the fire erupted and no injuries were reported.
Employees of the business reported to the scene Friday morning and spoke with firefighters.
