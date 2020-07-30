Gwinnett firefighters battled a fire at the Quinn House Thrift Store in Lawrenceville on Thursday.
Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said crews were called to a fire at the store, which is located at 219 Scenic Highway.
"Firefighters have been on scene at an active business fire for approximately 30 minutes," fire department officials said in an update on Twitter around 4:30 p.m.. "Flames extinguished at the Quinn House Thrift Store located at 219 Scenic Hwy SW in Lawrenceville. Business was closed at the time. Entry forced. No patients or victims."
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.