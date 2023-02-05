Gwinnett firefighters battled a fire at a large home located at the River Club in Suwanee Sunday morning for about two hours before extinguishing it.
Fire officials said firefighters responded at 3:35 a.m. to a neighbor’s report of a house fire in the 4700 block of Cuyahoga Cove NW in the River Club gated community. The 911 caller advised entire front of the home was on fire, fire officials said.
On arrival, crews found a large 9,000 square-foot, two-story residence on a basement that was fully involved throughout the main portion of the home, Lt. Justin Wilson said.
"Firefighters immediately began deploying defensive hose lines to protect exposures from the radiant heat. On the front side of the home, crews established a positive water supply and operated three hose lines and an aerial ladder," Wilson said.
Within two hours, firefighters had knocked down the main body of fire, Wilson said. Crews remained on scene for another five hours dousing hotspots and applying foam to smoldering areas. The home was completely gutted and is total loss. No injuries were reported.
A fire investigator responded to the scene for origin and cause determination. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined and under investigation.
According to the private security for the River Club subdivision, the homeowners were out of town.
