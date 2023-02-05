Gwinnett firefighters battled a fire at a large home located at the River Club in Suwanee Sunday morning for about two hours before extinguishing it.

Fire officials said firefighters responded at 3:35 a.m. to a neighbor’s report of a house fire in the 4700 block of Cuyahoga Cove NW in the River Club gated community. The 911 caller advised entire front of the home was on fire, fire officials said.