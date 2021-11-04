Peachtree industrial Boulevard had to be closed for awhile in Sugar Hill on Wednesday as Gwinnett County firefighters received assistance from the county's water department to battle a fire at an automotive shop.
The firefighters were called to the three-bay shop, which is located at 1450 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, at 9:42 a.m. and had to close the road so a water supply line could be laid across the road to battle the fire. Google Maps indicates the address belongs to HPC Import Salvage. The property is the site of a planned mixed-use redevelopment, called "Sugar Bowl," that was approved by Sugar Hill leaders last month.
The shop was already engulfed in flames, which were spreading to the attic of an adjacent building that housed the shop's offices, when crews arrived on the scene.
"Once it was confirmed that all occupants were out of the building, crews moved to knockdown the fire in the automotive shop," Firefighter Capt. Brian Gaeth said. "Using large master stream nozzles from the ground and elevated streams from a ladder truck, crews were able to get a knock down on the fire. Due to the high amount of contents within the shop, including vehicles, car parts and automotive fluids, it took crews an extended amount of time to consider the fire as 'under control.'"
Workers from the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources were also called in as the flames were pushed back so an excavator that belongs to that department could be used to take down part of the shop building. Gaeth said that was necessary so firefighters could continue efforts to extinguish the remaining flames without creating a risk of the rest of the building collapsing.
The fire department's Hazardous Materials Team was also called to the scene to stop motor oil and other automotive fluids from the shop from entering nearby storm drains. No one was reportedly injured by the fire, Gaeth said.
Once the flames were extinguished, Peachtree Industrial was re-opened to traffic.
"Fire investigators responded for cause determination and were able to rule out any suspicious activity as the cause of the fire," Gaeth said. "Due to the extensive damage, the exact origin of the fire has not been determined. The Gwinnett Police Aviation Unit provided support to fire investigators by deploying a drone to help get a better view of the scene."
