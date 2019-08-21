Gwinnett County firefighters said the gas leak that shut down a section of Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville was resolved.
The highway was shut down at Applewood Drive this morning. In a tweet at 11:42 a.m., firefighters said they were gathering equipment before leaving the scene.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said Lawrenceville Gas arrived to assess the damage at approximately 10:17 a.m.
Lawrenceville Gas told firefighters the gas leak came from a four-inch line. No evacuations took place and businesses are allowed to shelter in place.
This incident was the second gas leak to close a major Gwinnett County road in two days. On Tuesday, Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a leak that closed Buford Highway at South Peachtree Road. A business and 12 homes were evacuated.
Firefighters are at an active Gas Leak on the 200 Block of Grayson Hwy SW in Lawrenceville. The roadway has been shut down at Applewood Drive/Grayson Hwy. Lawrenceville Gas has just arrived to assess the extent of the damage. pic.twitter.com/qEKln0vQaV— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) August 21, 2019