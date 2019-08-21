Gwinnett County firefighters said the gas leak that shut down a section of Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville was resolved. 

The highway was shut down at Applewood Drive this morning. In a tweet at 11:42 a.m., firefighters said they were gathering equipment before leaving the scene. 

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said Lawrenceville Gas arrived to assess the damage at approximately 10:17 a.m.

Lawrenceville Gas told firefighters the gas leak came from a four-inch line. No evacuations took place and businesses are allowed to shelter in place. 

This incident was the second gas leak to close a major Gwinnett County road in two days. On Tuesday, Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a leak that closed Buford Highway at South Peachtree Road. A business and 12 homes were evacuated.

Taylor Denman is a reporter born and raised in Gwinnett County. He came back home to seize the rare opportunity of telling stories about the county in which he grew up.