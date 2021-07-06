Gwinnett County fire officials announced Tuesday that they are handling two fires that broke out at an apartment complex in unincorporated Norcross last month as a case of arson, and are asking for the public's help to find a suspect or suspects.
The fires occurred in the early morning hours of June 27 at the Carter @4250 apartment complex at 1705 Club Parkway between Norcross and Tucker. Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said one fire was started in a breezeway while the other was started in a pine straw-covered area.
"According to the lead investigator, thermal heat from the fire caused damage to the exterior of the building," Strother said.
Fire officials are asking residents to report any suspicious fire-related activity by calling 9-1-1. They pointed out arson is a felony crime that can result in imprisonment and fines.
Anyone who know anything about the fire at the Carter @4250 is asked to call the Gwinnett County Fire Investigators Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. There is a reward of up to $10,000 offered by Georgia Arson Control Inc. for information that results in the arrest and conviction of a suspect.
