Gwinnett fire investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the person responsible for setting a car on fire in the driveway of a Lawrenceville home last month.
According to investigators, the suspect broke out a side window on the back of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and ignited a fire in the passenger compartment. The fire burned itself out, though not before it caused "extensive" heat and smoke damage to the interior of the vehicle.
"The vehicle owner discovered the damage mid-morning on Thursday, July 18 and called Gwinnett police to file a report," Gwinnett fire capt. Tommy Rutledge said. "The Criminal Investigations Division alerted fire investigators based on the suspicious circumstances. It is believed that the fire was set sometime late in the night on July 17 or the early morning hours of July 18."
As not to jeopardize the criminal case, fire investigators are not releasing specific information about how the fire was started or a possible motive. The car was parked close to the house where the "unsuspecting occupants" were asleep inside.
Anyone with information about the fire or the person responsible is asked to contact the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control, Inc. offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson. All tips may be made anonymously.