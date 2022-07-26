Gwinnett County fire investigators are asking for the public’s help to find the person, or people, who started five arson fires with Molotov cocktails in the last month.
Firefighter Lt. Ryan McGiboney said the incidents occurred between June 28 and Monday in a general area stretching from Sugarloaf Parkway and Five Forks Trickum Road to Oak Road in unincorporated Gwinnett County.
“The fires have mainly involved grass and pine straw beds near the roadway or parking lot,” McGiboney said. “So far there has not been any damage to buildings or vehicles and no injuries have been reported.
“Specific information to include the location of each incident is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Fire Investigators and police are encouraging residents and business owners to stay alert to their surroundings and to report suspicious activity to the police immediately by calling 911.”
Anyone who has information about who has been starting the fire or their whereabouts is asked to call the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. There is a reward of up to $10,000 offered by Georgia Arson Control Inc. for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person, or people, or caused the fires.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
