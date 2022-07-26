296209291_463467325786429_5205264599793627803_n.jpg

Gwinnett County fire investigators are asking for the public’s help to find the person, or people, who started five arson fires with Molotov cocktails in the last month.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Firefighter Lt. Ryan McGiboney said the incidents occurred between June 28 and Monday in a general area stretching from Sugarloaf Parkway and Five Forks Trickum Road to Oak Road in unincorporated Gwinnett County.

