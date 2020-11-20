Gwinnett County fire investigators are looking for an alleged arsonist accused of setting a car on fire in front of a mobile home near Loganville earlier this month.
Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said a 2003 Nissan Altima that had been parked on a street overnight on the 163 block of Howe Lane in unincorporated Loganville when it caught on fire in the early morning hours of Nov. 10. A neighbor had been able to put the flames out before firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:30 a.m.
"According to the investigator, the family is not aware of anyone who would want to damage their property and there is currently no motive or suspect in the case," Strother said. "The blaze caused heavy damage to the Altima. Radiant heat from the fire caused minor cosmetic damage to a second vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence."
Anyone who has information about the fire is asked to call fire investigators at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. There is a reward worth as much as $10,000 offered by Georgia Arson Control Inc. for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.
"Arson is a serious felony crime and is punishable by imprisonment and associated fines," Strother said. "Help prevent the crime of vehicle arson by parking in well-lit areas, securing vehicles when not in use and reporting suspicious activity to the police immediately by calling 9-1-1."
