From L-R: Captain Chad Bird, paramedic program director; Jeffrey Seiple, MBA, LFD, LE, PCOM Georgia's director of anatomical labs and services; Toni Musta, MS, manager of the Simulation Center; Chief Adam Lane, battalion chief of continuous improvement in operations, and Fire Chief Russell Knick.
PCOM Georgia’s Anatomical Donor Services program and Simulation Center were recently honored by Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services with an award recognizing the “partnership in education” between the two organizations.
Jeffrey Seiple, MBA, LFD, LE, PCOM Georgia’s director of anatomical labs and services, and Toni Musta, MS, manager of the Simulation Center, were on hand to accept the honors at Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services headquarters.
“What started out of necessity has developed into a very fruitful relationship between PCOM Georgia and the Gwinnett County Training Academy," Capt. Chad Bird, paramedic program director, said. "I don’t know what we would have done without you.".
Bird referred to the changes wrought by COVID-19 when hospitals halted student visits to operating rooms. Prior to the pandemic, paramedic students were able to perfect their intubation skills as required for graduation using hospital facilities.
“Our program found itself in a tough situation,” Bird said. “Thankfully PCOM stepped up to help. This allowed our students to move forward and gain valuable experience.”
Fire Chief Russell Knick also acknowledged the relationship between the medical school and the fire department.
“It’s a great partnership we have in Gwinnett County,” Knick said.
