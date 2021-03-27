When Gwinnett Fire Chief Russell Knick began his career with the county’s fire department 28 years ago, there were still a few old-timers who were around in the fire department’s early days half a century ago.
He’s reminded of those former colleagues every day at the fire department’s headquarters in Lawrenceville.
“We’ve got photos in the hallways at headquarters of all of the retirees that we add to every year, and I’m in that sweet spot where I’m fortunate that I can look all the way back and most of the people I’ve known,” Knick said. “They might have been late in their career, but I was early in mine ... so it’s really neat to have been a part, even if I haven’t here for 50 years, to feel like I’ve kinda been able to see people that have been across that whole 50 years.”
Gwinnett County’s fire department is getting ready to celebrate a big milestone this week as it celebrates its 50th anniversary on Tuesday.
Knick said the paperwork to create a consolidated county fire department was technically signed at the end of 1970, but March 30, 1971 is considered the date that the department actually came into being.
“(That) is the day that we know we ran our first call,” he said.
Knick is one of several longtime Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services employees who talked to the Daily Post recently about the changes they have seen in the fire department in their tenures with the agency.
“When I started here, you could count the number of paramedics on your hand,” said Sam Balouk, a nearly 16-year veteran of the fire department and A-Shift medical supervisor at Fire Station 20. “We have paramedics on every truck (now). It doesn’t matter if it’s an engine truck, a ladder truck or a med-unit, they have paramedics on every single truck.”
Former Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nash went to work for the county’s finance department in the 1970’s — albeit a few years after the fire department was formed — and she recalled that the consolidation of the various municipal fire departments into the then-new county fire service was not instantaneous.
It began in Norcross, with the county reaching an agreement with that city to use its fire station. That became known as Fire Station 1, and it was initially the department’s only station, with less than a dozen firefighters.
“There were volunteer fire departments across the county and there was a gradual change across the decade of the 70s, with a final action in 1980, if I remember correctly, to bring all of the county under the county fire department,” Nash said.
Back when the department started, it had a somewhat different mission from what it has now, although fighting fires remains a core part.
“We started out in 1971 basically being a fire response department, and then eventually along the way, in 1985 I believe it was, took on the ambulance service from the hospital and have basically turned into sort of a one-stop shop for any emergency — almost,” Knick said.
The ambulance service is now a major part of the department’s job. The firefighters are also trained to be paramedics and each station has an med unit ambulance.
“The majority of what we respond to is a lot of medical emergencies,” said Assistant Chief Frederick Cephas, who oversees the Operations and Community Risk Reduction Division. Cephas will celebrate his 20th anniversary with the department on Friday.
There are also several specialty teams in the fire department now, including the swift water rescue team, a hazardous materials response team and a technical rescue team.
The fire department also now has a partnership with Maxwell High School which offers a fire services program for students who are interested in learning about the service. The school has a firefighter training tower, but the kids only get to do smoke exercises and physical exercises while wearing firefighting gear in it, Maxwell Principal Jeff Hall said.
The program, which has been around for about seven years, came about because Hall reached out to Knick and then-Fire chief Casey Snyder about a program to help train kids for careers after high school. He learned there was a need to have a pipeline for local kids to get prepared to possibly go into the fire service after graduation.
“I don’t have the exact number, but we are creating a steady pipeline to employment for our kids that go from our program to the fire department,” Hall said.
Hall grew up in Gwinnett County and has seen how the fire department has changed from a community perspective.
“I just remember as a kid, there weren’t a lot of fire (stations) around, and I just remember over the years seeing the growth of the fire department,” he said.
There are now 31 fire stations in Gwinnett County.
Over the years, there have been challenges in the fire fighting profession. One particularly hard time did not involve an incident that happened in Gwinnett County, but rather in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
Several New York firefighters lost their lives when the Twin Towers collapsed after a coordinated terrorist attack that involved planes being flown into the towers as well as the Pentagon in Washington D.C., with a fourth plane crashing in a field in Pennsylvania.
Even that the attacks happened far from Gwinnett, the county’s firefighters still felt the loss.
“It was a reminder for all public safety personnel of ‘Hey, what’s at stake,’” Cephas said. “That could be your own life, but what I did like was the response. We were up for the challenge as far as Gwinnett (was concerned). The public gave a lot of support at the time and rallied around public safety around the country.”
Firefighter District Commander Angie Jugenheimer, who joined the department in 1999, said it was a somber time for the fire department.
“After 9/11, the mood around here was much like it was around the nation,” she said. “Everybody was in shock and ‘Where do we go from here, and how do we respond and how much have we changed?’ We really had to stop and evaluate where we were at as a service.
“That’s where we started adding in a lot of extra training, a lot of extra disciplines that we didn’t necessarily teach before. A lot of training courses came online that you never would have thought you’d had to have thorough education in.”
The fire department has also become more diverse.
At the time of Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother’s hiring 15 years ago, there were fewer African-Americans in the department than there are now.
“When I first was hired on, and actually made it to the field, I was the only African-American firefighter in an entire battalion that had five stations,” Strother said. “So to now see it’s where you can see one or two African-Americans at different stations, that has been a change that has been pleasant to see, to really see the entire department take on the diversity that reflects the citizens that we serve. It’s been a pleasure to see that growth.”
Jugenheimer was one of the department’s first female firefighters when she joined Gwinnett Fire and Emergency services in 1999. She also recently became the first female firefighter district commander in the department’s history.
“When I came on, I was one of three female firefighters and now I think we have, the last time I checked, somewhere in the 70s, which is a huge change,” Jugenheimer said.
Another one of Gwinnett’s early female firefighters, Lt. Ashley Blackwell said she had heart set on working for Gwinnett’s fire department when she was in her early 20s and trying to get hired as a firefighter because of positive things she’d heard about the department.
Blackwell started with the department in 2003, a few years after Jugenheimer, and has stayed with it for 18 years
“Gwinnett was always just a reputable department,” Blackwell said. “The people in my circle of influence at the time had just kind of informed me about Gwinnett being one the largest (and) best departments in the state. It had the best training, the best equipment so I wanted an opportunity to have an actual career in this job and not just do it at a volunteer status.”
But, while the fire department has evolved and changed significantly from what it was 50 years ago, Knick believes the fire department will continue to evolve in the coming decades.
“I believe we will see a continued adjustment and change as the needs of the community change, and we’ll be involved in even more things,” the chief said. “In the last year, we saved many lives through us being involved in installing smoke alarms. We save many lives each year because we are giving out medications for chest pain patients and getting them to the hospital promptly, getting major trauma people off the scene and into the emergency room.
“Those are things that didn’t exist 50 years ago. We were just running fire calls, so it’s been really exciting to be a part of that, and exciting to see how all of that continues to grow in the future.”
