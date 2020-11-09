After a week of counting ballots — which had been delayed because of computer errors — Gwinnett County has finished tabulating the votes from the 2020 general election and certified its results.
The county's bipartisan elections board certified the results Monday morning, with no changes in previously reported results.
The certification came after the elections board reviewed about 1,100 provisional ballots. County spokesman Joe Sorenson previously said there were 965 provisional ballots, but he said on Monday that those were the provisional ballots cast on election day. He said he was informed this week that there had been additional provisional ballots cast during the three-week early voting period that had to be dealt with.
They also come after a prolonged count where the tabulation of thousands of absentee ballots, which had arrived before election day, had been delayed because of what county officials had called a "software glitch" on election night. That held up the tabulating of additional absentee ballots that arrived on election day, as well as tabulating early voting ballots that had to be re-scanned because of a corrupted scanner card.
And, county officials said they had additional computer issues over the weekend that delayed the counting of some military and overseas ballots as well as absentee ballots where voters had to come in and fix issues with their ballots.
But, Gwinnett officials are likely not done counting results from this election because President Donald Trump is expected to ask a recount of the results from the presidential race.
So, if the outcomes of races in Gwinnett did not change because of the additional provisional ballots, what do the certified results show that's new?
Well, for one thing, they finally give a picture of how write-in candidate George Puicar fared in the Gwinnett County Board of Education District 5 race. Puicar received 291 votes, which was 0.76% of the votes cast in the election and not enough to defeat Democrat Tarece Johnson.
There was no Republican nominee for the seat, but Gwinnett Republicans had been throwing their support behind Puicar's candidacy this fall after longtime incumbent school board member Louise Radloff lost to Johnson in the Democratic primary in June.
Elsewhere, the results certified on Monday gave a final look at how close another school board race, for District 3, was.
Longtime board member Mary Kay Murphy, a Republican, narrowly won re-election by getting 50.54% of the votes in her race against Democrat Tanisha Banks. That is just barely out of the threshold where Banks could have requested a recount. Under state law, if Murphy's margin of victory had been less than 1%, Banks could have been able to request a recount.
And, Gwinnett's transit referendum still failed, although the margin of defeat narrowed slightly.
The "No" votes ended up representing 50.13% of the votes cast in the referendum, down from 50.14% over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.