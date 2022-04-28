A father was arrested on Thursday and charged with abducting his 4-year-old child to whom he did not have any custodial rights, according to Snellville police.
Snellville police announced on Facebook that Lawrenceville resident Alfred Molina, 23, allegedly showed up at the home of the child's mother at 1800 block of Englewood Way. He allegedly forced his way into the home and took the child.
"The police department requested the initiation of an Amber Alert," police said in a statement. "Detectives tracked the suspect’s cell phone location to an area off Club Lakes Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville."
Snellville police headed to the area and found Molina's vehicle and called in Gwinnett County police to provide additional assistance. Officers then saw Molina and the child while they were conducting surveillance.
"Detectives and GCPD officers took the suspect into custody and safely removed the child from the scene," Snellville police said.
The arrest did not go down without an altercation, however. Police said Molina resisted arrest and ended up getting a laceration on his head during the altercation.
Molina was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and, once he was released, he was immediately taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.
He was arrested on kidnapping, burglary, interference with a 911 call, obstruction and terroristic threats charges.
"The terroristic threats charge was in reference to threatening to kill officers that were arresting him," police said.
Meanwhile, Snellville Police officials are praising their officers, as well as Gwinnett County police officers, for their efforts to find Molina and return the child to the mother.
"Great work by all the SPD officers that played a huge role in the safe return of the victim," Snellville police officials said. "Big thanks to GCPD Central Precinct Officers, GCPD SWAT officers, GCPD K9, and AIR 1 that assisted during the arrest."
