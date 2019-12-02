Duluth Police have arrested a father accused of killing his 9-week-old child over the weekend.
Officer Ted Sadowski said Khaliq Woods, 23, brought the infant to Northside Hospital-Duluth Saturday morning, and that police were called to the hospital at 7:31 a.m.
Woods told investigators that he had been "grabbing and throwing the infant in the air" Friday night and eventually noticed the child was no longer responsive, according to Sadowski.
"After noticing this, the father took the infant to the hospital," the police spokesman said in a statement. "Detectives responded and due to the significant bruising and death of the infant, Mr. Woods was arrested and charged with Murder (O.C.G.A 16-5-1), Aggravated Assault (O.C.G.A. 16-5-21), Cruelty to Child in the 1st Degree (O.C.G.A 16-5-70), and Battery-Family Violence (O.C.G.A. 16-5-23)."
Woods has been in the Gwinnett County jail since Saturday. An $11,200 bond was set for the battery charge, but there was no bond on the felony murder, aggravated assault and first degree cruelty to children charges, according to jail records.