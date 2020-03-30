Gwinnett County is extending its judicial emergency to mid-April following the stay-at-home order issued this past Friday amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
The judicial emergency declaration, which stipulates civil and non-essential matter will not be heard until the emergency ends, will now last until April 13, which is the same day the stay-at-home order ends. Jurors and grand jurors will not have to report until mid-April either.
The original judicial declaration for Gwinnett, issued in mid-March was a two-week declaration.
The only matters that the county's courts will deal with are essential matters, such as warrants for searches and arrests, first appearance hearings and family violence and stalking temporary restraining order hearings.
County officials said the local judicial emergency declaration could be extended if the statewide judicial emergency is extended.
