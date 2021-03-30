Gwinnett County will offer an extension of its Project RESET program that is designed to help residents negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in April.
The county is using $28.1 million in federal stimulus funds made available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to extend the program, which Commissioner Marlene Fosque, Chief Magistrate Kristina Hammer Blum and HomeFirst Gwinnett's Matt Elder launched last year to help Gwinnettians avoid getting evicted from their homes. County officials said the extension will allow residents to apply for financial support to pay past due rent and past due utility payments.
“Some people experiencing financial distress related to COVID-19 have been able to keep up with their rental payments at the expense of essential utilities like power, gas and water,” Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to build on the success of Project RESET to offer additional support for our community during this difficult time.”
As of mid-March funding from the federal CARES Act had been used to distribute $3.75 million in rental assistance to 849 households. Unlike the original version of the program, which offered help for up to six months, county officials said the extension will expand that to as much as 15 months of assistance. That could include help with up to one year of rental or utility arrears as well as future rental and utility assistance.
The program is open to people who are renting property in Gwinnett County, have either seen their household income reduced or qualified for unemployment benefits, experiences a financial hardship or incurred significant costs because of the pandemic, are at risk of becoming homeless, have received an eviction notice that makes their housing situation insecure, are past due on rent or utilities or whose household income is either equal to or less than 80% of the area median income.
Payments that cover past due costs are made directly to the landlord or utility providers.
County officials said households who need immediate assistance are encouraged to visit GCGA.us/COVID19Resources to learn about community resources. Tenants and landlords who are interested in participating in the program can learn more about it through a Frequently Asked Questions section available at GCGA.us/RentalAssistance.
Applications for the extension are expected to become available in late April.
