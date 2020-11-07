Ballots that Gwinnett County officials had hoped to have counted on Saturday have been put off for at least a day because of continued technical issues.
County spokesman Joe Sorenson said there were more than 500 votes that had been expected to be counted Saturday, but problems with the computer system prevented them from doing so. This comes after the county experience a "software glitch" on Tuesday that caused a delay in counting thousands of absentee ballots until Friday.
"A total of 535 absentee by mail ballots that required a signature cure and three military/overseas ballots were not able to be tabulated on Saturday because Dominion Voting Systems technicians were unable to make the system adjustments needed to complete a results upload," Sorenson said.
Technicians from Dominion are trying to fix the computer issue that delayed results on Saturday so the county can begin adjudicating ballots on Sunday morning. In addition to the absentee and military and overseas ballots, there are 965 provisional ballots left to be counted.
The provisional ballots will have to be reviewed by the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations to determine if they are eligible to be counted, however.
Sorenson said the board is scheduled to meet Monday morning to review the provisional ballots.
