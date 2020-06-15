Gwinnett County elections officials are close to the finish line —but not quite there yet — for counting absentee-by-mail ballots from last week's primary election.
The counting of mail-in ballots in Gwinnett County has been underway since June 6, but county spokesman Joe Sorenson said staff is expected to wrap up around the middle of this week — more than a week after the primary.
"The absentee-by-mail ballots that could be run in the scanners without any issues have all been counted," Sorenson said. "So ones that have issues, like somebody 'X'ed instead of filled them in and readers won't read them, they end up having to basically duplicate the ballot so they can be run. So, that's what they're doing now."
Gwinnett received about 86,563 mail-in ballots for the primary, far eclipsing the usual amount of absentee-by-mail ballots received for elections in the county. The state's general primary as well as its presidential preference primary were on the ballot and state officials had encouraged voting by mail because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Sorenson said he did not have a number of absentee-by-mail ballots that were left Tuesday afternoon.
"At some point in early afternoon, they finished everything they had that wasn't duplicated, so there's a group of people who right now are focusing on duplicating ballots," Sorenson said. "They'll be doing that today, into the evening and they'll probably be doing that (Wednesday) as well, but it's likely they'll have those done.
"But, there's still another set of absentee-by-mail ballots ... that had some sort of issue like a signature match issue or something.Those people were identified and they were sent mail as soon as those were identified, so they have until (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. to cute those issues. So, the absentee-by-mail will not be completely run until either sometime Wednesday night or something Thursday morning."
As votes were counted and added to the results over the weekend and the early part of this week, some races have shifted, however.
The Democratic race for the 7th Congressional District initially appeared headed for a run-off, for example, but Carolyn Bourdeaux's lead grew as votes were counted, and her campaign declared an outright victory — without a run off — on Sunday after she crossed the 50% threshold.
Bourdeaux had received 52.68% of the votes counted across the district as of Tuesday afternoon. She will face Republican Dr. Rich McCormick in November.
“I am honored to have received the support of so many diverse families across our community and I will carry their stories and struggles with me into this general election,” Bourdeaux said in a statement Monday. “Now we turn our eyes to an election that will define our future. We must restore the basic promise that the leaders we send to Washington will work to heal what divides us and actually solve our problems."
Meanwhile, the run-off picture for the Democratic Party's nomination for county commission chairman has changed over the weekend. Former county employee Nicole Love Hendrickson continues to hover just below the 50% threshold, but the question of who she will face has become harder to answer.
Hendrickson's had received 49.35% of the votes cast in the race as of Tuesday afternoon.
Demond Nembhard, who had been in second place at the end of last week slipped back to fourth place behind Lawrenceville City Attorney Lee Thompson Jr. and former state Sen. Curt Thompson over the weekend as mail-in ballots were counted.
Lee Thompson is currently in second place with 13.88% of the vote, but he is only 51 votes ahead of Curt Thompson (13.83%), who is 708 votes ahead of Nembhard (13.13%). Attorney Andy Morgan rounds out the field with 9.82% of the vote.
In the Democratic primary for commission District 3, Jasper Watkins and John Moye remain neck-and-neck, with Watkins slightly ahead, in the race to see who will face Derrick Wilson in a run-off. Watkins had 20.61% of the votes cast as of Tuesday afternoon, compared to 20.35% for Moye. They are separated by 89 votes.
Wilson continues to lead the Democratic field in that race with 33.26% of the vote, but is well below the 50% threshold needed to win the party's nomination.
Gwinnett's elections board met Tuesday night at the county's elections office in Lawrenceville, but election results are not expected to be certified by the elections board until Friday.
