Gwinnett County and its 16 cities will ask voters in November to extend the county's special purpose local option sales tax for another six years and collect an estimated $1.35 billion.
County and city leaders met Tuesday afternoon to discuss possible projects for the proposed 2023 SPLOST.
"Gwinnett County has benefited from SPLOST programs for decades, starting with the first program in 1985, and since then voters have approved eight additional SPLOST programs," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. "It always amazes me what one cent, one penny, can do and has been able to provide for our county.
"So, I'm excited for all of you. I'm excited that you're here, and I'm excited to see what impact we can make with this year's SPLOST program."
Gwinnett County commissioners are expected to vote on an intergovernmental agreement with the county's cities for the SPLOST at their July 19 meeting, and then vote in August to call for the referendum to be placed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
If voters approve the SPLOST referendum, collections would begin on April 1, 2023.
County officials are looking at building a new Gwinnett County Police Department headquarters, building new fire stations, widening major roads, maintaining and updating bridges and culverts, intersection upgrades, sidewalks, trails, pedestrian safety projects, expanding some existing parks and recreation facilities, starting new projects, investing in projects identified in the comprehensive trails master plan and updating county facilities to meet modern needs.
The county facilities that could get updates include courtroom in the older portion of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center that are more than 30 years old as well as an expansion of the county's animal welfare shelter and enhancements at senior centers.
Several of the county's cities — although not all of them — had representatives who came up to a podium at a meeting on Tuesday night and highlighted projects they planned to undertake if the 2023 SPLOST is approved by voters. Hendrickson said Lawrenceville officials had a conflict and could not attend the meeting, for example.
Cities who had representatives come up to the podium and talk about their projects included:
Auburn — The city is planning to use some of proceeds to partner with Gwinnett County on projects that will tie into the Rowen project, such as linking an existing city park to Rowen through trails.
Braselton — The city plans to use SPLOST funds on transportation and parks projects, according to City Manager Jennifer Scott.
Buford — The city is looking to do road, street and bridge projects, including an interchange project at Interstate 985 and Thompson Mill Road, according to City Manager Bryan Kerlin.
Dacula — The existing City Hall could be expanded or city leaders may end up looking to develop a new City Hall, according to Mayor Trey King. The city is also looking to focus on transportation projects to accommodate population and traffic growth, as well as park upgrades and a sewer and stormwater project on McMillan Road and other areas that have experienced flooding.
Duluth — The city will focus on paving roads as well as improving parks, according to City Manager James Riker.
Lilburn — About 70% of its SPLOST funds is expected to be spent on transportation projects, including expanding greenway trails, new city street connections to help with access to the Old Town district, according to City Manager Jenny Simpkins. Another 9% will be spent on public safety, such as routine vehicle replacements. The remaining 21% will be spent on recreation projects, such as expanding Lilburn City Park.
Loganville — Some projects include restroom and water improvements at Destination Park, as well as transportation projects, such as road widenings, to accommodate growing traffic, according to Mayor Skip Baliles.
Norcross — About of half of its money would go to transportation projects, such as road maintenance efforts. The city is also planning a public safety building that would include court facilities as well as parks refurbishment projects and funding Norcross' matching dollars portion of the Beaver Ruin Greenway project that the city is working with the Atlanta Regional Commission on.
Peachtree Corners — A second pedestrian bridge on Peachtree Parkway at the opposite end of the road from where the first one was built at The Forum and the Peachtree Corners Town Center, as well as a potential pedestrian bridge across the Chattahoochee River to connect Peachtree Corners and Johns Creek off East Jones Bridge Road, according to Mayor Mike Mason. The city is also looking at purchasing green space and possibly building a parking deck at The Forum.
Rest Haven — Some paving projects are expected to be done in the city, according to Kerlin (Buford contracts with Rest Haven to do a lot of its functions).
Snellville — A renovation of Briscoe Park that could include a new recreation center, pickleball courts, new basketball courts and other recreational plans. The city also plans to use SPLOST funds to retire some of its debt from The Grove project and work on some joint projects including water and other utility improvements.
Sugar Hill — Green space and recreation projects, including parks and the completion of the Sugar Hill Greenway, as well as a downtown parking facility among other projects. A key project involves turning land along the Chattahoochee River, including 70 acres south of Highway 20 and 90 acres north of the highway, into passive green space with walking trails.
Suwanee — The city is still reviewing cost estimates for projects, but Mayor Jimmy Burnette said it is looking at police facilities, transportation and parks and recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.